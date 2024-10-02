After Four Hours of Confrontation, “Israel” Martyrs Palestinian near Ramallah

By Staff, Agencies

After four hours of continuous clashes with one Palestinian fighter, the so-called invincible army managed to martyr him by an air rocket.

In details, a Palestinian young man was shot dead on Friday morning by “Israeli” occupation forces near the village of Deir Ibzi'a, located west of Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank.

The young man—who is not immediately identified—was martyred following a chase conducted by “Israeli” occupation forces, involving both a helicopter and a drone. The incident took place in an area situated between the villages of Deir Ibzi'a and Kafr Ni'ma.

The young man was later identified as Mujahid Barakat Mansour, a resident of the village of Deir Ibzi’a, who is married and a father of two children. The occupation forces seized his body in the aftermath of the incident and raided his house in the village.

“Israeli” reports confessed that an armed confrontation occurred between Mansour and an “Israeli” military unit between the two villages, lasting for four consecutive hours. The confrontation reportedly resulted in the injury of seven “Israeli” soldiers and settlers.

A video clip circulating on social media showed an “Israeli” helicopter launching a missile in the mentioned area. The “Israeli” media reported confirmed the involvement of two helicopters and a drone in the confrontation.