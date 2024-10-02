EU Leaders Urge Immediate Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Twenty-seven leaders of the European Union have called for an immediate humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip leading to a sustainable ceasefire.

The EU leaders requested a statement on Thursday after a meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

“The European Council calls for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire,” the leaders said, while also calling for “the unconditional release of all hostages.”

They also urged “Israel” not to launch its planned ground operation in Rafah, saying it would worsen the “already catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza.

They added that Rafah offensive would also prevent the provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance to civilians.

More than a million Palestinians are "currently seeking safety from the fighting and access to humanitarian assistance there," the leaders noted.

The EU leaders expressed deep concern about the catastrophic situation of children in Gaza and the imminent risk of famine caused by the insufficient entry of aid.

They called for full, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access into Gaza.