No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Kremlin: Russia is At War

Kremlin: Russia is At War
folder_openRussia access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has turned into full-fledged war after the West became a participant in the conflict.

“Moscow will continue to pursue its goal of ensuring that the Ukrainian military cannot pose a threat to Russian citizens or territory,” the spokesman said.

He further stressed that that Russia cannot allow the existence on its borders of a state that publicly claims it will seize the Crimean Peninsula as well as Russia’s new territories, referring to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

“We are at war,” Peskov stated, explaining that while the conflict began as a special military operation, as soon as “the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, for us it became a war.”

In a phone conversation with journalists later in the day, Peskov explained that despite the conflict “de facto turning into a war,” legally it remains classified in Russia as a special military operation and that nothing has changed in that regard.

 

Russia ukraine kiev moscow

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia Launches Massive Attack on Ukraine

Russia Launches Massive Attack on Ukraine

one month ago
Medvedev: No Negotiations with Kiev ’Until Enemy is Defeated’

Medvedev: No Negotiations with Kiev ’Until Enemy is Defeated’

one month ago
Putin: No Talks with Kiev after Attack on Civilians

Putin: No Talks with Kiev after Attack on Civilians

one month ago
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible

Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 02-10-2024 Hour: 04:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot