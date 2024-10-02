AmirAbdollahian to Hanyieh: Bibi at End of Line

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian stressed that “the ‘Israeli’ prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is desperately fighting for survival as the Zionist entity has been stuck in the quagmire of Gaza.”

In a telephone conversation with Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, the top Iranian diplomat said the world has realized that Netanyahu has reached the end of his tether and is fighting only for survival.

Echoing remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, AmirAbdollahian said the Zionist entity has been stuck in the quagmire of the Gaza war with the resistance shown by the Palestinian people.

He also criticized the UN Security Council’s inaction on the “Israeli” onslaught on Gaza, calling for urgent measures by the international organizations to stop the massacre of people in Gaza and the West Bank and deliver immediate and unlimited humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

For his part, Haniyeh said the resistance fighters’ morale is high in the battle against the Zionist enemy’s war machine.

Warning against the critical humanitarian conditions in northern Gaza, he called for immediate international action to counter the Zionist entity’s policy of starving out Gazans and imposing famine on the residents of the enclave, particularly the children.

Elaborating on the latest political and regional efforts to stop the “Israeli” genocidal crimes in Gaza, Haniyeh said Israel is throwing a wrench in the course of talks, while the conditions set by Hamas conform with the legitimate demands of the Palestinian nation.