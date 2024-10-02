- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 21, 2024
Lebanon access_time6 months ago
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:25 pm a position for an “Israeli” military intelligence force at the “Metula” settlement, scoring direct hits and causing deaths and injuries among the troops.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:25 pm an “Israeli” entering the “Zar'it” Barracks with artillery shells.
- and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted two buildings used by “Israeli” soldiers in “Ramot Naftali” settlement with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:50 pm “Al-Malikiyya” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:30 pm a building used by “Israeli” soldiers in “Al-Malikiyya” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:38 pm two buildings in “Avivim” settlement where “Israeli” soldiers are stationed with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:00 pm a building used by “Israeli” soldiers in “Netu'a” settlement with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.
- and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:20 pm “Shlomi” settlement with rockets.
- and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:40 pm a building used by “Israeli” soldiers in “Zar'it” settlement with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
