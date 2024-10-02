No Script

"Israel" Martyrs 8 Palestinians, Including 3 Children in Rafah

6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Several Palestinian civilians, including three children, were martyred and injured in an “Israeli” airstrike early Friday morning northeast of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

The sources reported that the occupation forces targeted a residential building in the neighborhood of Nasr, northeast of Rafah, resulting in the martyrdom of eight citizens and the injury of others.

The same sources added that among the victims were three children and three women, with some of the injured being in critical condition.

In a related context, “Israeli” fighter jets bombed a house on Tarazi Street in Deir al-Balah.

Simultaneously, “Israeli” occupation forces continue their invasion of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, deploying dozens of tanks and vehicles in its vicinity. Furthermore, the occupation warplanes conducted intense airstrikes on residential buildings in the area.

The ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip, now in its 168th day, has forced more than 85% of Gaza's citizens into internal displacement amidst a suffocating blockade on most food, clean water, and medicines.

 

 

