Al-Houthi: Yemen to Conduct more Powerful Ops

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi stressed that the capabilities of the Yemeni Armed Forces have notably grown, and this was evident in the unprecedented usage of ballistic missiles to strike naval vessels.

In a speech about the latest developments in Yemen and the region, Al-Houthi said the United States, despite its advanced capabilities and weapons, has failed, and it admitted its failure to deter and prevent Yemeni operations in support of Palestine.

He revealed that there have been a recorded 407 air raids and naval strikes carried out by the United States and Britain against Yemen, 31 of which took place during this week.

Al-Houthi announced that the YAF carried out 479 operations in support of occupied Palestine since Yemen joined the fight, adding that the Yemeni forces carried out a new additional operation in the Indian Ocean this week.

Al-Houthi viewed that the lack of movement of British, American, and “Israeli” ships in the Red and Arabian Seas was one of the indications of the success of the Yemeni forces.

He preluded greater and more important and influential developments, without giving details, saying: “Actions speak louder than words. Words can come in later.”

Al-Houthi stopped at the tremendous importance of the missile that reached Umm al-Rashrash, and the Indian Ocean coming in within the radius of fire, noting that the morale of the US Navy in the battleships and warships that were assigned the task of supporting the “Israeli” occupation was low and that the shipping costs for the enemy's ships area increasing by two-fold.

He stressed that the enemies of Yemen, after the military failure, are looking for deceitful means, and this is a clear sign of their failure after their ships were left exposed despite their advanced capabilities, leaving them stunned.

Al-Houthi indicated that the US was trying to involve others to reduce the cost on themselves. He pointed out that this is the US policy in all conflicts, where Washington draws up a blueprint and leaves freedom of action to its mouthpieces in Yemen and the financing up to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Houthi spoke about a US narrative that is constantly moving against Yemen to exert economic and humanitarian pressure to halt its operations in support of the Palestinian people. He pointed out that the media was part of their battle against Yemen and the Palestinian people.

He stressed that the Yemeni people must be fully aware that there is a media campaign being waged by the Americans, “Israelis”, and British.

In parallel, Al-Houthi announced that Arab countries refused to open land corridors for the passage of Yemeni Resistance fighters to participate in the Resistance of the Palestinian people against the “Israeli” occupation.

He underlined that despite the geographical distances that made it difficult to send fighters, the opportunity came for the Yemeni people to take a comprehensive stance, where oppressed peoples could boycott US and “Israeli” goods while providing media support and donations.

Al-Houthi stressed that it is not permissible for any Muslim to be without a position towards the injustice faced by the Palestinian people.

He underlined that bypassing American and “Israeli” technologies in surveillance, jamming, and interception means a tremendous advancement in Yemeni capabilities. He stressed that Yemen continues to develop its actions and operations more and more on the military level.

While Al-Houthi stressed that there are plans of great importance in the future for more impactful strikes on Yemen's enemies, he stressed that anything that Sanaa can do, which it has the right to, it will do without hesitation or fear of enemy threats, classifications, and campaigns.

He reminded that the Yemeni people have experienced over nine years the attempts of the US and its mouthpieces to distract them from the enormous crimes and the severe siege they have imposed upon them.