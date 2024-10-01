- Home
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
By Staff, Agencies
As part of the continuous American-British aggression on Yemen, the duo carried out fresh airstrikes on Hodeidah on Wednesday night.
The fighter jets of the United States and the United Kingdom bombed a region in the Al-Mina District in the Hodeidah.
No details regarding the possible casualties or damage have been released so far.
Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestinian cause against the “Israeli” occupation since the entity launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity.
The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of “Israel”.
