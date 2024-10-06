No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

6 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:35 pm “Hunin” Fortress with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:35 pm “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:40 pm “Zibdeen” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:05 pm “Al-Marj” site with artillery shells.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 23:35 pm an “Israeli” armored force as it entered Al-Baghdadi site with rockets.
  6. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 22:05 pm a building in “Al-Mutela” settlement in which “Israeli” soldiers were positioned, scoring direct hits.
  7. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, a building “Avivim” settlement in which “Israeli” soldiers were positioned with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

