Iraqi Resistance Hits Electricity Generation Station in Tel Aviv

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its fighters have launched a new operation against “Israeli” targets in the occupied territories in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Iraqi group of anti-terror groups said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Thursday that it carried out a drone attack electricity generation station in Tel Aviv.

“The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted, at dawn today, Thursday, 3/21/2024, by a Kamikaze drone, the electricity generation station in Tel Aviv in occupied territories,” the statement said.

It further vowed “We will continue to destroy enemy strongholds in completion of the second phase of operations to resist the occupation, and to support our people in Gaza, and in response to the Zionist massacres against defenseless Palestinian civilians.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Wednesday said its fighters attacked Ben Gurion Airport twice in one week using drones.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, at dawn today, Tuesday, 20-3-2024, targeted Ben-Gurion airport in the Zionist depth using drones,” the resistance statement said.