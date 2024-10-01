Imam Khamenei: Axis of Resistance Thwarted US Schemes, It Must Leave Region

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has praised the anti- “Israel” operations by the resistance factions in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

Imam Khamenei further stated that “The Axis of Resistance has demonstrated its potential and effectively disrupted Washington’s strategic calculations in West Asia.”

He was extending his remarks during an address marking the Persian New Year in Tehran on Wednesday.

His Eminence further underlined that the United States’ long-standing ambition to dominate the region has been undermined by the resilience of the Axis of Resistance.

“The United States is now left with no option but to withdraw from the region,” Imam Khamenei said.

He refuted Western allegations that Iran orchestrates every act of resistance in the region, clarifying that while Iran supports these movements, they operate on their own.

Highlighting the plight of Palestinians, Imam Khamenei said no conscientious person can remain silent in the face of the genocidal oppression undertaken by the “Israeli” entity in Gaza.

The Leader said Washington has emerged as a “big loser” in the war in Gaza.

“The unwavering support the United States gives ‘Israel’ has severely damaged its global reputation, inciting ten times more hatred towards Washington in the region,” he mentioned.

The Leader said the “Israeli” campaign of death and destruction in Gaza has illustrated the fragility of the entity given its struggle to get out of the “quagmire” of the besieged Palestinian territory.

“The Zionist entity is defeated whether it gets out of Gaza or not.”

“‘Israel’ is now beset by deep divisions from within,” the Leader said, noting that “the internal strife is hastening the decline of the entity.”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei censured the indifference of certain Western leaders toward the situation in Gaza and their continued support for “Israel”.

“Over 30,000 people are massacred, from infants to teens to youth to the elderly, men or women, to patients… Their houses are destroyed,” Imam Khamenei said.

“The civilized world watches and not only keeps from preventing [these atrocities] but facilitates them.”

The Leader said the “Israeli” occupation of Palestine is a “great injustice.”

Moving to the internal front, the Leader reiterated that “On the New Year’s theme of enhancing production through people’s participation, that the economy remains the government’s top concern.”

He urged mobilization of all resources and called for collective efforts by the entire nation to bolster economic growth.

The Leader highlighted the importance of implementing international economic agreements and improving efficiency as key strategies to further stimulate economy.

Despite ongoing attempts by adversaries aimed at “dismantling” Iran’s economy through sanctions and other tactics, the Leader said, these efforts have been consistently foiled by the resilience of the Iranian people.

The Leader said Iran’s adversaries are attempting to instill despair among the nation by exaggerating the challenges and minimizing the achievements.

Imam Khamenei underscored the significance of keeping hope and recognizing Iran’s remarkable run of successes in the face of such tactics by the enemy.

“Emphasizing the critical role of national unity,” Imam Khamenei urged more work to foster solidarity among all Iranians.

The Leader called on the people to refrain from propagating animosity and division and, instead, unite in confronting Iran’s enemies.