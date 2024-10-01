No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

“Israelis” Block Streets: Call for Release of Captives & Immediate Elections

“Israelis” Block Streets: Call for Release of Captives & Immediate Elections
folder_openZionist Entity access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Family members of the “Israeli” captives and their supporters blocked a main Tel Aviv highway during rush hour Wednesday morning in a protest calling on the government to reach a deal to free the captives in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators unfurled a sign with pictures of members of the war cabinet that read: “It’s on you, don’t come back from Qatar without a deal.”

The three members of the war cabinet are the Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister Benny Gantz.

The demonstration came as “Israeli” negotiators are in Qatar for talks via mediators to reach a temporary ceasefire deal that would include the release of captives.

Meanwhile, “Israelis” calling for immediate elections demonstrated outside the houses of coalition Knesset members. Protests were held at the homes of senior Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, so-called Education Minister Yoav, MK Gila Gamliel, Danny Danon, and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.

 

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza qatar IsraeliElections

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah

‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah

one month ago
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

one month ago
Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

one month ago
IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 01-10-2024 Hour: 09:08 Beirut Timing

whatshot