“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] acknowledged that a cruise missile coming from the direction of the Red Sea from Yemen struck territories in southern occupied Palestine near the "Eilat" settlement on Monday.

This is the "first time" that “Israeli” authorities admit that a Yemeni aerial object entered occupied Palestinian airspace and exploded upon detonation, “Israeli” broadcaster Channel 13 reported.

The broadcaster said that the missile circumvented “Israeli” anti-air systems and impacted "Eilat" on Monday.

According to Channel 13, the cruise missile hit its target at 2:00 am [local time] on Monday.

The “Israeli” military claimed that the missile was being monitored by the “Israeli” Air Force but did not down it. However, it said that the incident is being investigated, raising question marks about a possible failure of “Israeli” anti-air systems.

Correspondent to Channel 13, Amlog Boker, said that the incident "was a serious and important mistake," saying that the cruise missile was not detected by “Israeli” anti-air systems, which usually alert settlers of incoming attacks ahead of impact.

He said that the missile was launched from Yemen and struck its target after two hours of flight, carrying tens of kilograms of explosives that could have caused a "major catastrophe".

Earlier on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the armed forces had targeted the “Israeli” settlement of "Eilat" with a number of cruise missiles, citing the name of the Palestinian town on which the settlement was built.

"Our forces fired several cruise missiles at ‘Israeli’ targets in the Umm al-Rashrash region in southern occupied Palestine," he added.

He stressed that these operations come in support of the Palestinian people, who are still facing “Israeli” aggression and siege, and in response to the US and British aggression on Yemen.

Saree reiterated that the armed forces’ military operations will not cease until the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade imposed on the Palestinian people in the Strip is lifted.