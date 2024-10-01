Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has said its fighters targeted Ben Gurion Airport twice in one week using drones.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iraqi Resistance confirmed the operation against the “Israeli” entity which waged a genocidal war against the people of Gaza.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, at dawn today, Tuesday, 20-3-2024, targeted Ben-Gurion airport in the Zionist depth using drones,” the resistance statement said.

The Iraqi resistance also affirmed its commitment to strike the enemies' strongholds, as part of the second phase of operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In response to the “Israeli” massacres against innocent Palestinian civilians, the second phase of the Resistance's operations has started which include the enforcement of a blockade on “Israeli” maritime navigation in the Mediterranean and putting "Israeli" ports out of service.

The Iraqi resistance also targeted the same airport on March 12 using drones.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it will continue its attacks on "Israeli" targets until the entity stops its genocide in Gaza.

It has also struck major American military bases in Syria and Iraq amid anger over the US support for the “Israeli” entity’s onslaught on Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also claimed responsibility for the operation in late January on Jordan’s border with Syria that left three US soldiers dead.

In the past weeks, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq intensified its operations against “Israeli” targets inside occupied Palestinian territory.

The Iraqi Resistance targeted “Israeli” unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] airbase in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights using drones.

Sheikh Akram Kaabi, the Secretary General of the al-Nujaba Movement, said on February 25 that will not stop targeting “Israeli” targets in occupied Palestine.

"We will not abandon" the goal of "liberating Iraq" from US presence and supporting Palestine by striking the “Israeli” occupation, Sheikh Kaabi underlined.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched the war against Gaza on October 7. Since the beginning of the war, the entity has martyred more than 31,600 Gazans, most of them women, children and adolescents.

In response, resistance movements from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen have been carrying out military operations against the apartheid entity and its interests in the region.