By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, March 19, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Birket Risha” Site and its vicinity with rocket artillery scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m. the “Israeli” troops as they moved in the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. an “Israeli” military force in the vicinity of the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 p.m. an “Israeli” logistic military vehicle and troops in and around it at the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with a guided missile, scoring direct hits and causing the death and injury of the troops. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. an “Israeli” military force to the south of the “Biranit” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on villages and civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. the “Zar’it” settlement with a Falaq-1 rocket. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:40 p.m. the “Al-Marj” Site with artillery shells as an “Israeli” logistic team was fortifying the site after being destroyed by the Resistance at an earlier time.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}