Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, March 19, 2024
6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, March 19, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Birket Risha” Site and its vicinity with rocket artillery scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m. the “Israeli” troops as they moved in the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. an “Israeli” military force in the vicinity of the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 p.m. an “Israeli” logistic military vehicle and troops in and around it at the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with a guided missile, scoring direct hits and causing the death and injury of the troops.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. an “Israeli” military force to the south of the “Biranit” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on villages and civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. the “Zar’it” settlement with a Falaq-1 rocket.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:40 p.m. the “Al-Marj” Site with artillery shells as an “Israeli” logistic team was fortifying the site after being destroyed by the Resistance at an earlier time.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
