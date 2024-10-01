IRG Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRGC] Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, announced that Iran will retaliate against the theft of its oil and foreigners can no longer exploit the country’s crude reserves.

Tangsiri made the remarks on the eve of the 73rd anniversary of the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry.

“Today, if they [the foreigners] steal our oil and seize our tankers anywhere in the world, we will retaliate,” he said, pointing out that “Gone are the days for the foreigners to boast about the looting of the property of the noble people of Iran.”

He further added that “The UK plundered the Iranian oil and resources for many years,” noting that “Today, however, the country’s youth are standing proudly against global arrogance.”