No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Blinken Back to ME: 100% of Gaza Population Experiencing Severe Levels of Acute Food Insecurity

Blinken Back to ME: 100% of Gaza Population Experiencing Severe Levels of Acute Food Insecurity
folder_openUnited States access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that “The entire population of Gaza is experiencing severe levels of acute food insecurity,” underscoring the urgency of increasing the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

“According to the most respected measure of these things, 100 percent of the population in Gaza is at severe levels of acute food insecurity. That’s the first time an entire population has been so classified,” Blinken tells a press conference in the Philippines where he is on an official visit.

Blinken’s remarks come on the eve of his return to the Middle East — this time to Saudi Arabia and Egypt — to discuss efforts to secure a deal and temporary truce in Gaza.

This will be Blinken’s sixth trip to the Middle East since “Israel” launched its brutal aggression on Gaza on October 7.

 

Israel Palestine Gaza Egypt SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

one month ago
Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

one month ago
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

one month ago
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 01-10-2024 Hour: 09:08 Beirut Timing

whatshot