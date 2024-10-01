Global Hunger Monitor: Gaza Suffers from Catastrophic Hunger

By Staff, Agencies

The global hunger monitor declared that Northern Gaza has already exceeded famine levels.

More than 300000 people remain trapped in the Palestinian enclave amid the continuous “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.

The UN-backed report also warned that more than 70% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million is facing “catastrophic hunger.”

The Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification [IPC] said that mass death is now imminent without an immediate ceasefire and deliveries of food aid to the areas affected by the fighting.

More than a dozen children in Gaza have already starved to death, including newborn babies, and many more are at risk as malnutrition soars and urgently needed humanitarian aid is blocked from entering the Palestinian enclave, UN aid agencies warned earlier in March.

The IPC estimated that two out of every 10,000 people will die daily from starvation, malnutrition, and disease if not helped immediately.

“The actions needed to prevent famine require an immediate political decision for a ceasefire together with a significant and immediate increase in humanitarian and commercial access to the entire population of Gaza,” the report said.

“In Gaza we are no longer on the brink of famine. We are in a state of famine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at the opening of a conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza in Brussels on Monday. He also accused “Israel” of “using starvation as a weapon of war.”