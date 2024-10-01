“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity has attacked a number of military positions belonging to Syria near the capital Damascus.

The Syrian defense ministry announced the development in a statement, specifying the exact timing of the attack as “around 02:10 am” Tuesday.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the [Tel Aviv-] occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of military points in the Damascus countryside,” the statement said, adding that “Our air defense forces responded to the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, and the losses were limited to material.”

The attack came only two days after the “Israeli” entity carried out a missile attack against Syria, targeting the country’s southern areas and injuring one soldier.

Prior to that, the entity had staged an airstrike against a suburb of Damascus late last month, causing some material damage.