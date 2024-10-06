Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, March 18, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 pm the “Ruwaiset Al-Qarn” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:02 pm the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm the “Zibdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 pm the “Bayyad Blida” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 pm the “Birket Risha” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 pm the “Hadab Yarin” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}