Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, March 18, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 pm the “Ruwaiset Al-Qarn” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:02 pm the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm the “Zibdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 pm the “Bayyad Blida” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 pm the “Birket Risha” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 pm the “Hadab Yarin” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
