Political Segment of Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech During the 1st Quranic Evening of Ramadan

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah’s Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers speech during the first Quranic evening of the holy month of Ramadan on 3/14/2024.

Today, we are facing the battle with this spirit. This is not a new battle. This battle has been ongoing since 1948, or since the establishment of this entity [“Israel”]. Let’s talk a little about recent developments before we wrap up. ‏

The war in Gaza is now in its sixth month and so are the battles on the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

Gaza is still resisting bravely and with tenacity. It is fighting; its resistance fighters, factions, as well as the men, women, and children are steadfast. Their steadfastness is the closest thing to a miracle. Despite the massive capabilities of the “Israeli” army and reserve forces, extensive American support, and their open bridge, “Israel” is still fighting after six months in Gaza, which has been besieged and encompasses 400 km2. It's like a miracle. ‏

The patience of the people, the Mujahideen, the women and children, astonished the world. It made many in the world wonder how these people think and what their culture is. It is the culture of the Qur’an. It is a culture of patience, trust, reckoning, and faith in God Almighty. ‏

In any case, what is happening today, especially in Gaza, is a great lesson for all of humanity. It is a divine argument for all the people of the world. In addition to the great sacrifices, we must always emphasize the great achievements recorded by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and what followed October 7. These are strategic achievements that affect the existence of this entity, its survival, future, and capabilities. I will not repeat them since I mentioned them in previous speeches.

Tactical issues aside, it is the strategic point of view that matters. Even the enemy’s senior experts acknowledge the strategic losses that I talked about in previous speeches and that were discussed by others.

In the sixth month, [Benjamin] Netanyahu says that if we do not go to Rafah, we have lost the war. I tell him, even if you go to Rafah, you have lost the war. After five months of fighting, you are still unable to present an image of victory or achieve all the stated objectives.

He has not achieved a single one of the stated objectives. A while ago, he was deeply mistaken when he began talking about absolute and complete victory. Many in the enemy entity argued with him and insisted that victory was unattainable. ‏

Today, even the Americans, the Europeans, and some “Israelis”, are telling Netanyahu and the extremists, ‘You cannot eliminate the resistance in Gaza; you cannot eliminate Hamas and [the Islamic] Jihad; six months have passed and despite the massacres, you were unable to do so. If you hoped that the people of Gaza would surrender and raise white flags, they would have surrendered from the beginning.’

In the face of the massacres, the destruction, the many martyrs and wounded, the losses, the siege, and hunger, the people of Gaza are still embracing the resistance. Despite the malicious role that some Arab satellite channels are playing in demotivating and dividing, in spreading sedition, and in asking wrong questions, they were not able to undermine the cohesion, solidness, and steadfastness in Gaza. ‏

I tell you, brothers, one of the signs of victory by the resistance and the defeat of the enemy was “Israel’s” primary objective – the elimination of Hamas. Then it went on a rampage destroying buildings before the eyes of the world and with the support of the US and Europe. Well, it’s been six months. Who are you negotiating with? Hamas. It’s the sixth month, and you are negotiating with Hamas.

The Qataris and the Egyptians are negotiating on behalf or through mediation with the Americans and the “Israelis” and with Hamas. Hamas is negotiating on behalf of all the Palestinian factions. It’s negotiating on behalf of the entire resistance axis and all the resistance fronts.

Today, the fact that Hamas is negotiating means that the resistance is strong, present, solid, in a position of victory, and in a position of strength. It is not negotiating from a position of weakness where it is agreeing or rejecting. Contrary to previous negotiations, it is refusing terms and setting conditions.

Concerning recent negotiations, there is something I must add to demonstrate US hypocrisy that we talked about a lot in previous speeches.

What did the Americans say? They said they proposed a solution within the framework of a settlement to secure a ceasefire through a 45-day truce, and that Netanyahu is responsive, but the ball is in Hamas’ court.

Of course, this is a complete lie. What do the “Israelis” say? The “Israelis” say this is a lie and that Netanyahu is blocking any progress in negotiations.

The goal of this American narrative is to absolve Netanyahu of the crime and to say that we, the Americans, are making an effort.