New Crime against Health Institutions: “Israel” Raids Al-Shifa Hospital

By Staff, Agencies

Violating all conventions and human rights, “Israeli” forces raided on the early hours of Monday A-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Gaza’s health ministry said the raid had caused a fire at the entrance of the complex, causing cases of suffocation among displaced women and children in the hospital.

It said communication had been cut off, with people trapped inside the surgery and emergency units of one of the buildings.

“There are casualties, including deaths and injuries, and it’s impossible to rescue anyone due to the intensity of the fire and targeting of anyone approaching the windows,” the ministry said, accusing “Israeli” occupation forces of “another crime against health institutions”.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation announced that it had taken over the medical complex, claiming that its forces had killed or wounded an undisclosed number of Hamas fighters.

The ongoing fighting and the devastation in northern Gaza have forced hundreds of Palestinians to seek shelter at Shifa, living in makeshift tents in its grounds.

Reports on social media reports described scenes of panic at the hospital and footage showed people attempting to flee along a street in the dark.

Witnesses in Gaza City told AFP the al-Rimal neighbourhood, where al-Shifa is located, had been hit by airstrikes. They also said tanks had surrounded the complex.