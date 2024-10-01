By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 16, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. the “Al-Baghdadi” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:04 p.m. the “Ramim” Barracks with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with mortar shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 3:42 p.m. the “Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Karantina Heights [Hadab Yaroun] with rocket artillery.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}