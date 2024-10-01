No Script

“Israeli” Finance Minister Smotrich Accuses Army Command of Failure

6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has intensified his criticism of the “Israeli” army’s leadership, particularly Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, amid the recent war in Gaza.

Smotrich accused the current “Israeli” army’s high command of failing “in a colossal way” during the events of October 7, prompting him to call for restrictions on Halevi's authority to make further appointments within the military.

In a statement to Channel 12, Smotrich asserted, “The current ‘Israeli’ army High Command failed in a colossal way on October 7 and cannot design the future generation of the army or appoint the commanders who will fix things.”

He further emphasized that while he supports the military's efforts to manage the conflict and secure victory, he believes they should not extend beyond this scope.

Responding to Smotrich's remarks, the entity’s army expressed skepticism about the logic behind limiting Halevi's authority.

They questioned the coherence of allowing Halevi to make crucial battlefield decisions while impeding his ability to make appointments unrelated to the Gaza front.

 

 

