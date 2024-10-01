No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

UNICEF: ‘Israel’ Killed more than 13000 Children in Gaza

Palestine access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Children’s Fund [UNICEF] announced that more than 13000 children have been martyred in “Israel’s” genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, calling the death toll “astronomical” and “horrifying”.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said on Sunday that in addition to the children killed in Gaza, many others are missing.

“Thousands more have been injured or we can’t even determine where they are. They may be stuck under rubble,” she added.

Russell further stated: “We haven’t seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world.”

She also said that the malnourished children in maternity wards in Gaza “don’t even have the energy to cry.”

She further complained about “very great bureaucratic challenges” to move aid trucks into the besieged Palestinian territory, where hunger and severe malnutrition are widespread.

 

 

