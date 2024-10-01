US, Britain Launch New Aggression on Yemen’s Ta’izz, Hodeidah

By Staff, Agencies

The UK-US aggression continued to strike targets in Yemen, particularly in the southwestern province of Ta’izz and the strategic western province of Hodeidah.

This comes as the Yemeni forces continue their maritime operations against “Israeli”-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Yemen's official Saba news agency, citing a security source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that an airstrike hit the At-Ta'iziyah district in Ta’izz province early on Sunday.

No further details about any casualties were immediately available.

The development came hours after US and British forces conducted four strikes against the al-Durayhimi district in Yemen’s coastal province of Hodeidah.

Meanwhile, the member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi has denounced continued US strikes across Yemen, emphasizing that Washington will have to face a severe punishment for the open aggression.

“It is completely out of the question to welcome Americans with wreaths of flowers, as they are wreaking havoc throughout Yemeni soil and territorial waters. Americans should rather expect harsh retaliation and punishment,” Al-Houthi said.

He went on to send out a warning to US military forces, stating that the Yemeni nation’s high morale will eventually prevail over them.

“The mountains and plains of Yemen can by no means be occupied by Americans. Our heroic fighters will be the ones who safeguard our lands. You [Americans] are simply perennial losers,” Al-Houthi said.

Commenting on the recently concluded “Promised Day” war game, Al-Houthi noted that the combat scenarios and operations performed in the large-scale military exercise indicated the full preparedness of various units of the Yemeni military for defense.

He hailed the participating units for achieving all objectives of the drill, stating they simulated rapid response to any US-British ground invasion of Yemen.