- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, March 17, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 am a gathering of enemy soldiers opposite to Al-Wazani with appropriate weapons, scoring accurate hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:00 pm the espionage devices at Al-Assi site with KPV-14.5 heavy machine gun, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:15 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Metat” barracks with rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 pm “Al-Marj” site with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 pm “Al- Metula” site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 pm a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Hanita” site with rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted "Al-Samaqa" site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 pm the Zionist vehicles as they entered “Al-Malikiyya” site with artillery shells.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News