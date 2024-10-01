No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, March 17, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 am a gathering of enemy soldiers opposite to Al-Wazani with appropriate weapons, scoring accurate hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:00 pm the espionage devices at Al-Assi site with KPV-14.5 heavy machine gun, scoring a direct hit.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:15 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Metat” barracks with rockets.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 pm “Al-Marj” site with artillery shells.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 pm “Al- Metula” site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 pm a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Hanita” site with rockets.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted "Al-Samaqa" site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rockets.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 pm the Zionist vehicles as they entered “Al-Malikiyya” site with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

 

