Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Reports revealed that a meeting took place between the Palestinian Resistance factions, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ], the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP], and the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, which aimed at coordination for the upcoming stage.

During the meeting, Ansarullah underlined that it would continue carrying out Resistance operations in support of Gaza in the Red Sea and that the US-British airstrikes on Yemen would make no difference when it comes to their stance, according to the sources.

That said, the revolutionary movement stressed it was prepared to coordinate on all levels with the Palestinian Resistance factions.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Resistance expressed its appreciation and gratitude for the pivotal role played by the Yemeni resistance movement, underlining the depth of Yemeni-Palestinian relations.

The current leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abul-Malik al-Houthi, stressed during the meeting the pivotal role of the struggle of the Palestinian people, underlining the commitment of the Yemeni people and the revolutionary movement to the Palestinian cause.

Reports further mentioned that the meeting discussed bolstering the collective roles of the Resistance factions and their preparedness for a possible escalation during the holy month of Ramadan, and the Resistance expressed its readiness for dialogue and a ceasefire while reflecting on the developments of the talks.

During the meeting, the Resistance stressed that they were prepared to reach an agreement that would put an end to the aggression and that meets the expectations of the Palestinian people.

According to sources, the Resistance factions also reiterated their commitment to the main issue of the withdrawal of the “Israeli” occupation forces from Gaza, stressing the importance of the return of the displaced Palestinians to their homes, especially the people of northern Gaza and the importance of reaching an honorable prisoner-captive swap deal.