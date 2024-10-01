Iran: US Can’t Expunge Complicity in ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan’ani confirmed that the US can’t expunge its complicity in the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza by creating anti-Iran propaganda.

“By preemptively activating their propaganda machine concerning human rights in Iran, American authorities will not be able to expunge the stain of oppression and the US complicity in the genocide and mass murders inflicted upon the oppressed Palestinian population in #Gaza and the West Bank,” the senior Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Kan’ani further stressed that “In the collective conscience of humanity and global public opinion, America stands as the principal defendant for the violation of various human rights and humanitarian laws, owing to its involvement in the provision of equipment and arms to the Zionist entity.”

He added that the ostentatious and hypocritical display by the United States regarding its endeavors to supply and deliver food to the Palestinians fails to mitigate the undeniable reality of its unwavering support for the war crimes committed by the Zionist entity.

“The politicization and instrumentalization of human rights and international human rights mechanisms constitute an inherent aspect of American foreign policy reality,” the Iranian official further underlined.