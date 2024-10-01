No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iran: Hegemony Smearing Islam

Iran: Hegemony Smearing Islam
folder_openIran access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian called for deploring the hegemonic system’s plots to misrepresent Islam and incite fear of Muslims.

He further called for collective Muslim action to combat Islamophobia and the currents that oppose peace and security.

In a post on his X account on Friday, AmirAbdollahian commemorated the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

He defined “confronting Islamophobia” as “Muslim nations’ collective endeavor aimed at [creating] effective deterrence in the face of seditious movements that are against sustainable peace and security.”

“Islamic teachings had invariably been subject to conspiratorial policies adopted by the global imperialist system,” the Iranian diplomat said.

The minister further added: “The imperialist system has deployed all in its sinister power to present a tarnished and manipulated image of Islam and represent Islam and Muslims as a threat in the eyes of the public opinion of other global communities.”

The United Nations declared March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia through a resolution in 2022.

Iran islamophobia HosseinAmirAbdollahian

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

one month ago
Araghchi: New Iranian Gov’t Tasked with Neutralizing Illegal Sanctions

Araghchi: New Iranian Gov’t Tasked with Neutralizing Illegal Sanctions

one month ago
Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

one month ago
IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 01-10-2024 Hour: 09:08 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Iranian media: 80% of missiles fired at occupied territories hit targets
Iran’s UN mission warns “Israel” of ’crushing response’ if it tries to launch attacks