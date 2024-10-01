No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 15, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 pm the “Al-Marj” Site with artillery weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 pm the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the “Al-Raheb” Site with artillery weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Birket Risha” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 pm the “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:42 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 pm an “Israeli” force as it entered the “Zar’it” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:35 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Hadab Yarin” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:55 pm an “Israeli” force in the vicinity of the “Jal Al-Allam” Site as it moved behind the border wall with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

