Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 15, 2024
6 months ago
By Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 pm the “Al-Marj” Site with artillery weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 pm the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the “Al-Raheb” Site with artillery weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Birket Risha” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 pm the “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:42 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 pm an “Israeli” force as it entered the “Zar’it” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:35 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Hadab Yarin” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:55 pm an “Israeli” force in the vicinity of the “Jal Al-Allam” Site as it moved behind the border wall with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
