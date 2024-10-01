Yemen Announces Three Ops against US, “Israeli” Vessels in Indian Ocean

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces announce starting their pro-Palestinian operations in the Indian Ocean by targeting several “Israeli” and American ships in the body of water in protest at the “Israeli” entity’s US-backed genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the developments in a statement, which he read out on Friday to the people attending the weekly million-march in support of Gazans in Sana'a.

The forces, he said, “carried out three operations against three “Israeli” and American ships in the Indian Ocean with a number of appropriate naval missiles and drones, and the three operations successfully achieved their goals.”

The forces have been targeting “Israeli” vessels or those “associated” with the occupying entity in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea since October 7, when Tel Aviv began the war in response to a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s resistance movements.

Saree’s statement came only a day after Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, announced that the Yemeni forces were to expand their operations to include “Israeli” or “Israeli”-linked vessels that would pass through the Indian Ocean and through the Cape of Good Hope.

The spokesperson, meanwhile, announced that the forces had also struck an “Israeli” ship, which he named as “Pacific 01”, in the Red Sea, targeting the vessel with “a number of appropriate naval missiles.”

The forces, he added, further carried out a strike against an American destroyer in the same body of water with “several drones,” adding that “the operation successfully achieved its goals.”

Saree vowed that the Yemenis would continue their pro-Palestinian operations as long as “Israel” sustained the war and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Gaza.