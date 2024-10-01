Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi deplored the attempts by the Western media outlets to draw the world’s attention away from the crisis in Palestine and Gaza and prevent the “Israeli” atrocities from being publicized.

Raisi’s remarks came in a meeting with a group of Iranian media people and officials of news agencies and newspapers, held in Tehran.

He decried the role of the Western media outlets in diverting the public opinion of the people of the world away from the events in Palestine and Gaza.

“Some media are mercenaries for the United States and the Zionist entity, while censoring the widespread and unprecedented demonstrations of the people of different parts of the world against the crimes of the Zionists,” he said.