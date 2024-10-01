US Senate Leader Calls for New “Israeli” Election, Says Netanyahu Has Lost His Way

By Staff, Agencies

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the US, on Thursday for the first time called for the “Israeli” regime to hold an election, calling it the "only way" to determine the “Israeli” entity’s path forward after its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

"I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision making process about the future of ‘Israel’ at a time when so many ‘Israelis’ have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government," Schumer said. "There needs to be a fresh debate about the future of ‘Israel’ after Oct. 7. In my opinion, that is best accomplished by holding an election."

Schumer's 40-minute remarks, delivered from the Senate floor, come as frustrations with the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s approach to its war on the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas have reached a boiling point among US leaders amid concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The New York Democrat acknowledged that the US cannot dictate the outcome of an election, but he said that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's current coalition remains in power after the war "and continues to pursue dangerous and inflammatory policies," the US will have "no choice but to play a more active role in shaping ‘Israeli’ policy."

Schumer, who has been a staunch supporter of the “Israeli” entity, called Netanyahu a "major obstacle to peace," saying he has "all too frequently bowed to the demands of extremists." He said Netanyahu has "lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of ‘Israel’."

"He has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for ‘Israel’ worldwide to historic lows," Schumer said. "‘Israel’ cannot survive if it becomes a pariah."

The remarks come amid protests in the “Israeli” entity in recent weeks, as demonstrators have gathered to call for a new election. The next parliamentary elections in the entity are expected in 2026.

The New York Democrat also called for a so-called “two-state” solution, saying it's "the only real and sustainable solution to this decades old conflict," though he noted that the solution would require a demilitarized Palestinian state without Hamas having any role.

The Biden administration has likewise advocated for a “two-state” solution.

Schumer called Netanyahu's rejection of a “two-state” solution in recent weeks "a grave mistake," saying that in order to achieve lasting peace, "‘Israel’ must make some significant course corrections."

Pushback against the comments was swift on Thursday. “Israeli” Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog said in a social media post that did not mention Schumer directly that commenting on the "domestic political scene of a democratic ally" is "unhelpful." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to respond on the Senate floor after Schumer's remarks, saying "the Jewish ‘state’ of ‘Israel’ deserves an ally that acts like one."

"It is grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of a democratically elected leader of ‘Israel’," McConnell said. "This is unprecedented."