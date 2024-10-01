Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity

By Staff, Agencies

Canada stopped non-lethal military exports to the “Israeli” entity due to growing concerns over human rights violations in its war against the people of Palestine in Gaza, according to a Canadian newspaper report.

The exports of non-lethal military goods and technology to the “Israeli” entity were paused two months ago, the Toronto Star reported on Thursday, quoting senior government officials who spoke to on the condition of anonymity.

Applications for permits to allow Canadian companies to ship tens of millions of dollars worth of non-lethal goods and technology, which includes millions of dollars' worth of non-lethal goods and technology, has been in effect since January 8.

The officials said Canada however continues to receive and review applications for non-lethal exports to the entity.

The federal government of Canada has reportedly approved over $28.5 million in new export permits for military goods and technology to the “Israeli” entity in the war's initial two months.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted on Jan. 31 that Canada's arms permitting system is "one of the most stringent globally" but he emphasized that permits had not been issued since Oct. 7 when the “Israeli” entity launched its war on Gaza.

A group of Canadian rights activists last week sued the federal government to stop it from allowing companies to export military goods and technology to the entity.

The lawsuit argued that Canadian laws prevent military exports to the “Israeli” entity because there is "substantial risk" they could be used to violate international law and commit serious acts of violence against women and children.

The applicants include the Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights group, the Palestinian organization Al-Haq and four individuals.

"Our policy on export permits has not changed. Canada has one of the strongest export controls systems in the world, and respect for human rights is enshrined in our export controls legislation," a spokesperson for the Global Affairs Canada department said.

Since the start of the entity’s genocidal war following Operation al-Aqsa Flood by Gaza-based resistance movements on October 7, 2023, more than 31,000 Palestinians, including many women and children, have lost their lives.

The “Israeli” military offensive has left a trail of destruction in Gaza, leaving hospitals in ruins and displacing around half of its 2.4 million residents.

The “Israeli” entity has additionally enforced a comprehensive blockade on the coastal sliver, severing the supply of fuel, electricity, sustenance and water to the population residing there.

The entity stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a statement on Thursday saying that the criminal Zionist occupation continues to commit massacres and genocide against the unarmed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

“On Friday night, a massacre was committed by them, targeting a gathering of citizens waiting to receive relief aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded, adding to the series of massacres and brutal targeting of unarmed civilians who are in the face of the Zionist policy of starvation,” the statement said.

“The failure of the international community and the United Nations to take action against the occupation army was effectively a green light to commit more horrific crimes, which are part of the genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people, fully supported by the administration of President Biden, who protects the criminal entity from any international prosecution,” it noted.

Hamas said that Palestinians hold the Biden administration “responsible for the continued massacres committed by the Nazi occupation army with open American weapons and support.”

“We call on the United Nations and the League of Arab States to urgently intervene to stop this genocide and to take all measures to introduce aid through the land crossings without succumbing to the will of the occupation and its fascist policies.”