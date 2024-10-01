New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!

By Staff, Agencies

In a new barbaric massacre, “Israeli” shelling targeted hundreds of Palestinians awaiting aid near Kuwait Roundabout southeast of Gaza City.

The Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed that more than 200 Palestinians were martyred and injured as a result of the “Israeli” shelling.

The Ministry mentioned that 20 martyrs and 155 injuries had arrived at the al-Shifa Medical Complex, while one martyr and six injuries arrived at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

It pointed out that the process of retrieving the bodies of other martyrs and evacuating the wounded was difficult at the location of the massacre, anticipating an increase in the number of martyrs due to the severity of the injuries.

The Ministry indicated that what happened at Kuwait Roundabout indicates a malicious intent by the “Israeli” occupation to commit a new horrifying massacre.

It also emphasized that the medical teams are unable to handle the volume and severity of injuries reaching hospitals in northern Gaza due to the weakness of medical resources.

For his part, the spokesperson for Civil Defense in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, unveiled that the “Israeli” army helicopters opened fire on civilians before the artillery finalized the massacre at Kuwait Roundabout.

He noted that “Israeli” artillery shelled civilians after they took shelter in buildings following the helicopter attack, adding that a large number of Palestinians were martyred and wounded and that the situation is catastrophic.

The spokesperson stressed that many are dying in hospitals due to their severe wounds and the medical teams' inability to handle all injuries.