Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

US-UK Aggression Attacks Yemen, Two Vessels Targeted near Hodeidah

folder_openYemen access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The UK Maritime Trade Operations announced that two vessels have been targeted west and southwest of the coastal Yemeni city of Hodeidah, with one merchant vessel having been damaged.

The first vessel has been attacked 50 nautical miles [58 miles] southwest of Hodeidah.

The owner of the vessel has said two missiles had flown over the ship and detonated in the distance, adding that the crew was safe and the ship was not damaged.

The ship continued its way to the next port of call.

The second vessel has been attacked 76 nautical miles west of Hodeidah and has been damaged by a missile that hit it, the UK authority mentioned.

“A merchant vessel has reported that they have been struck by a missile and the vessel has sustained some damage. The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” the UKMTO said.

The reported incidents came shortly after the US-UK aggression launched more than a dozen airstrikes on several districts in multiple Yemeni governorates. On early Friday, the US-British aggression launched three airstrikes on the coastal district of Abs on the Red Sea in Hajjah province northwest of Yemen, hours after the joint aggression targeted the neighboring Hodeidah province with 11 airstrikes.

The targeted areas are al-Jah, al-Faza, Ras Issa and Hodeidah Airport.

Israel britain Yemen hodeidah RedSea

Comments

