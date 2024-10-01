- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 14, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:15 pm Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:15 pm Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 pm a group of "Israeli" enemy soldiers inside Al-Malkiya site with artillery shells causing casualties among its members.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:10 pm a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Karentina Hill with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 20:30 a group of "Israeli" enemy soldiers inside Bayad Blida site with artillery shells, causing casualties among its members.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 22:15 pm a group of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Raheb site with artillery shells, causing casualties among its members.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News