Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 14, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
By Staff

 

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:15 pm Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:15 pm Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 pm a group of "Israeli" enemy soldiers inside Al-Malkiya site with artillery shells causing casualties among its members.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:10 pm a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Karentina Hill with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 20:30 a group of "Israeli" enemy soldiers inside Bayad Blida site with artillery shells, causing casualties among its members.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 22:15 pm a group of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Raheb site with artillery shells, causing casualties among its members.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

