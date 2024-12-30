No Script

“Israel’s” War on Gaza’s Children

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time9 months ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics detailing the number of children killed by the “Israeli” entity since the October 7 aggression on the Gaza Strip started.

“Israel’s” War on Gaza’s Children

 

Israel Palestine gaza genocide GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

