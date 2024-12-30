No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Yemeni Armed Forces Successfully Test Hypersonic Missile

Yemeni Armed Forces Successfully Test Hypersonic Missile
folder_openYemen access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni armed forces have successfully tested a hypersonic missile with high destructive capability.

An unnamed military source told Russia’s Sputnik news agency that the missile can reach speeds of up to Mach 8 [6,200 miles per hour] and is powered by solid fuel.

“Yemen plans to begin manufacturing it for use in attacks in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden, as well as against targets in ‘Israel’,” the source added.

The source went on to say that following months of testing, Yemeni forces have also upgraded their missiles and drones to carry warheads of twice the explosive power as what it had in its arsenal.

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdel-Malik al-Houthi said the targeting of ships linked to “Israel” will continue until aid reaches the Palestinian people in Gaza.

 

Palestine Yemen GazaStrip HypersonicWeapons

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemen Responds to ’Israeli’ Aggression By ’Tel Aviv’ Qualitative Op

Yemen Responds to ’Israeli’ Aggression By ’Tel Aviv’ Qualitative Op

11 days ago
New “Israeli” Aggression on Civilian Facilities across Yemen

New “Israeli” Aggression on Civilian Facilities across Yemen

11 days ago
Over 1 Million “Israeli” Settlers Flee as Yemeni Missile Hits “Tel Aviv”

Over 1 Million “Israeli” Settlers Flee as Yemeni Missile Hits “Tel Aviv”

11 days ago
Blatant Aggression: US, British Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Defense Ministry 

Blatant Aggression: US, British Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Defense Ministry 

13 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-12-2024 Hour: 06:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot