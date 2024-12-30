Yemeni Armed Forces Successfully Test Hypersonic Missile

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni armed forces have successfully tested a hypersonic missile with high destructive capability.

An unnamed military source told Russia’s Sputnik news agency that the missile can reach speeds of up to Mach 8 [6,200 miles per hour] and is powered by solid fuel.

“Yemen plans to begin manufacturing it for use in attacks in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden, as well as against targets in ‘Israel’,” the source added.

The source went on to say that following months of testing, Yemeni forces have also upgraded their missiles and drones to carry warheads of twice the explosive power as what it had in its arsenal.

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdel-Malik al-Houthi said the targeting of ships linked to “Israel” will continue until aid reaches the Palestinian people in Gaza.