“Israeli” Army Chief Summons General Attacking Political Leadership

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the 98th Division, Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, has been summoned for a “clarification conversation” with “Israeli” army’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi over his off-script remarks in a press conference.

Goldfus attacked the entity’s political leadership after a prepared and approved statement, telling them they must “be worthy of us,” that the military would “not run away from responsibility,” and that they must reject extremism.

The “Israeli” army has said these remarks had not been authorized by Goldfus’s superiors and were added in after the speech had been approved.