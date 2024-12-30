No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

“Israeli” Army Chief Summons General Attacking Political Leadership

“Israeli” Army Chief Summons General Attacking Political Leadership
folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the 98th Division, Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, has been summoned for a “clarification conversation” with “Israeli” army’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi over his off-script remarks in a press conference.

Goldfus attacked the entity’s political leadership after a prepared and approved statement, telling them they must “be worthy of us,” that the military would “not run away from responsibility,” and that they must reject extremism.

The “Israeli” army has said these remarks had not been authorized by Goldfus’s superiors and were added in after the speech had been approved.

Israel iof

Comments

  1. Related News
Secrets and Screens: How Saudi Media Shapes “Israeli” Narratives

Secrets and Screens: How Saudi Media Shapes “Israeli” Narratives

11 days ago
“Israeli” Media Tour of the North: 50% of Buildings Damaged by Hezbollah fire

“Israeli” Media Tour of the North: 50% of Buildings Damaged by Hezbollah fire

11 days ago
Declassified Documents: US Knew of “Israel’s” Nuke Weapons Production Since the 1960s

Declassified Documents: US Knew of “Israel’s” Nuke Weapons Production Since the 1960s

12 days ago
Netanyahu: “Israeli” Troops Will Stay in Syrian Territory until a New Security Arrangement

Netanyahu: “Israeli” Troops Will Stay in Syrian Territory until a New Security Arrangement

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-12-2024 Hour: 06:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot