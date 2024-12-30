US, UK Warplanes Attack Hodeida’s Airport

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous aggression on the Yemeni sovereignty, US and British warplanes have launched extensive attacks on a key airport in western Yemen amid efforts by the two countries to force Yemen to stop its pro-Palestine activity in regional waters.

Reports on Wednesday said that US and British warplanes had carried out three rounds of bombardments on the international airport in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida.

The attacks came just hours after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO], a subsidiary of the British navy responsible for overseeing Middle East waterways, said it had received a report about an incident involving commercial shipping in waters off Yemen.

British security firm Ambrey also confirmed there had been an operation on a ship in the Gulf of Aden.

The UKMTO said that a bomb-carrying drone had smashed into Genco Picardy, a US-owned ship, in an area 110 kilometers [70 miles] southeast of the southern Yemeni port of Aden.

Yemen’s military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the targeted ship was the bulk carrier Genco Picardy.

“... any new attack will not remain without response and punishment,” Saree said in a prerecorded video address.

The operation was the second by Yemenis in recent days on ships linked to the US. On Monday, they had hit the US-owned Gibraltar Eagle.