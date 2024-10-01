- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, March 13, 2024
folder_openMedia Relations access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 am a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers east of Hanita site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 pm the Zibdeen barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a Falaq missile, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:55 pm the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:00 pm Ramim barracks with rockets, resulting in a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 23:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers east of Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters intercepted at 17:00 pm an “Israeli” drone in the airspace of border areas with occupied Palestine with appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat to within the occupied territories.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News