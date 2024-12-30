No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 am a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers east of Hanita site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 pm the Zibdeen barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a Falaq missile, scoring a direct hit.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:55 pm the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:00 pm Ramim barracks with rockets, resulting in a direct hit.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 23:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers east of Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters intercepted at 17:00 pm an “Israeli” drone in the airspace of border areas with occupied Palestine with appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat to within the occupied territories.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

 

