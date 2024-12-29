Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced that the resistance fronts supporting Gaza will be greatly present during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Quranic evenings of Ramadan 2024, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the great achievements scored by Al-Aqsa Flood.

“Gaza’s steadfastness is close to the miracle and its resistance has astonished the world,” His Eminence added, noting that “One of the afflictions that our nation is facing is the establishment of this usurping entity in occupied Palestine, and in this test, it is our responsibility to resist this entity.”

He further underlined that “Senior ‘Israeli’ experts have acknowledged the strategic losses, and today after six months have passed, [‘Israeli” PM Benjamin] Netanyahu stands to say that if we do not go to Rafah, we have lost the war.”

To Netanyahu, the Resistance leader sent the following message: “Even if you went to Rafah, you would lose the war because you weren’t able to present a single image of victory in the six months.”

“The people of Gaza are still embracing the resistance, despite all the roles played by Arab channels. They have not been able to attack the unity of Gaza Strip,” Sayyed Nasrallah added: “Despite all the massacres, Gaza's people will not surrender.”

Asserting that “Hamas is negotiating today on behalf of the resistance and not from a position of weakness, and it sets the conditions,” His Eminence emphasized that “We affirm our support to the Palestinian resistance factions, especially the leadership of Hamas, which is negotiating on behalf of everyone, and we’ll continue in the support fronts.”

To “Israel”, he sent the following question: “Who are you negotiating with if Hamas has been defeated? The first goal announced by Netanyahu was to eliminate Hamas, but I ask him who are negotiating today, isn’t it Hamas?”

“The stance of the resistance in Gaza, when insisting on a permanent end to the aggression, is 100% humanitarian, wise, legitimate and politically correct,” Hezbollah Secretary General viewed.

As he underscored that “With a pen’s signature, the US President Joe Biden can stop the aggression in Gaza and Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that “it is not true that the ball is in Hamas’ court as Netanyahu continues blocking any results from the negotiations.”

In parallel, His Eminence went on to clarify that “The objectives behind the sea harbor might manifest themselves later, but who can believe that Biden is incapable of stopping the war? He can do so by stopping the supply of weapons or refraining from blocking UNSC resolutions.”

Moving to the Lebanese front, he emphasized that “Our Lebanese front is performing its duty and fully playing its role in this battle, and the screams of the settlers are loud from the resistance operations.”

“On the northern front, there is great secrecy about the losses in terms of ‘Israeli’ soldiers, military vehicles and others,” Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned, pointing out that “‘Israel’ has admitted its soldiers are paying very high price in the entity’s onslaughts.

He also highlighted that the Lebanese front is pressuring the enemy on several levels.

“The support fronts in Lebanon and Yemen will continue and the Islamic resistance in Iraq will continue sending drones and missiles into ‘Israel’,” Hezbollah Secretary General declared, noting that “The ‘Israeli’ army today is tired and exhausted on all fronts, and the number of its dead is very large and much greater than the announced.”

According to His Eminence, “In 1975, the Imam of the resistance Sayyed Moussa al-Sadr described the struggle in Palestine as another Karbala. This proves that this is our culture and that Iran is not asking us to activate or freeze the front.”

He also shed light on the division in the “Israeli” internal front “‘Israel’ is short of soldiers and generals and is recruiting the Haredim [ultra-Orthodox Jews] for army.”

“The ‘Israeli’ war minister and army chief have said that their soldiers have incurred hefty losses on the northern front,” he added, noting that “The ‘Israeli’ army has been exhausted in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “the resistance has so far deterred the enemy from launching a war on Lebanon.”

“Biden’s administration must halt the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza despite all its assistance to the entity.” He said, noting that “Biden fears that his policies towards Gaza will lead to his failure in the coming US elections.”

His Eminence concluded: “More patience and steadfastness will lead the enemy to stop its aggression and admit its failure”