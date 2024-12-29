Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” opposition Leader Yair Lapid viewed that the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s amended 2024 wartime budget “tears the mask off all the government’s talk of unity.”

“You don’t want unity, you want to be paid. You don’t want to live together, you want to live at the expense of the public,” he said. “This is all that is left of your talk of unity… You are telling the productive and working public that unity means that you will pay: Pay with your money, pay with your business, pay with your bills, pay with your life.”

“What is being said here today is not a budget, it is a bill. You messed up, you destroyed, and now you are giving us the bill. The public will pay. For everything,” he charges. “They will pay for the war you are guilty of. They will pay the ultra-Orthodox so that they don’t serve in the army. They will pay for [Minister of ‘National Missions’] Orit Strock’s messianic delusions. They will pay for [Minister of Regional Cooperation David] Amsalem’s corruption. They will pay for the failures of a dysfunctional government and a destructive and incompetent prime minister.”

Lapid further stated: “Reservists returning after months of service get warning phone calls from their bank. Grocery prices are soaring. And what is your response? You are increasing the funding for yeshivas to an all-time high, increasing the coalition funds to an all-time high, increasing to an all-time high the number of unnecessary ministries with unnecessary ministers.”

“You think people don’t understand what a downgrade is, what a deficit is, what coalition funding is… You have no idea how wrong you are. The people understand exactly what is happening,” he said.