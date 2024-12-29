No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War

Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
folder_openRussia access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country remains in a state of combat readiness and is fully ready for a nuclear war.

“Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if the existence of the Russian state is threatened, Putin said. Russia’s nuclear triad is more advanced than that of any other country,” Putin said.

He further mentioned that “From the military and technical point of view, we are, of course, ready.”

The Russian president added that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is part of a “traditional school of politics” and also that the US has many other experts in the Russia-US relationship and strategic deterrence.

“That is why I do not think that everything is rushing head-on [in that direction], but we are ready for this,” Putin said.

He also noted the United States is developing nuclear forces, but it does not mean that they are ready to unleash a nuclear war tomorrow.

Russia putin NuclearWeapons

Comments

  1. Related News
Putin: No Conversation with Trump in Over Four Years

Putin: No Conversation with Trump in Over Four Years

9 days ago
Le Pen Predicts Early Macron Exit

Le Pen Predicts Early Macron Exit

10 days ago
Ireland Stands Firm in Support of Palestine amid Diplomatic Tensions with ’Israel’

Ireland Stands Firm in Support of Palestine amid Diplomatic Tensions with ’Israel’

11 days ago
Gazprom Shares Hit Lowest Level Since 2009 Amid Geopolitical, Market Pressures

Gazprom Shares Hit Lowest Level Since 2009 Amid Geopolitical, Market Pressures

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 29-12-2024 Hour: 10:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot